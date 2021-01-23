App crashing - how to fully remove and reset?

Talon Blackrazor
I have an ios game (Splendor) that started crashing to desktop every time I open it.
I restarted the phone, uninstalled and reinstalled the app and deleted all the app data, but it still crashes every time I open it. It works fine on my wife’s phone and there’s nothing about iOS incompatibility online.
Is there any other way to make sure there’s no data from the previous install messing things up? It’s not worth factory resetting but I can’t figure out why this one single app would just stop working.
Phone is a 2 month old iPhone 12 with iOS 14.3.
