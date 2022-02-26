Aperture Desk Job- Valve short

Valve is releasing a new game...it's not Portal 3, but it is set in the same universe



Aperture Desk Job is a free "short" game designed for the Steam Deck that teaches you how to use the new device...releasing March 1st, it looks like even if you don't have a Steam Deck you'll still be able to try the game out on your desktop if you have a controller (Mouse and keyboard is not supported)...



