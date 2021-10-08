APC UPS Hot-swap replacement batteries to hot-swap or not?

So my 1000G started screaming yesterday to replace the battery. Have one due out for delivery today and they advertise it as hot-swappable with no down time but is this really advisable? I see people in reviews talk about charging theirs for 48 hours with nothing connected to the UPS. If that was a requirement then it wouldn't be advertised as no downtime with hot swap I would think. I can see pre charging a replacement battery if you have or are expecting some power outages before it will likely fully charge but other then that I don't get why you would do it if not instructed to from APC.



I've just never had to replace the battery yet and I'm not so up on yanking a battery out of something while I have a computer connected to the UPS powered on. So wanted to see how others have handled their replacements.