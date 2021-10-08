APC UPS Hot-swap replacement batteries to hot-swap or not?

So my 1000G started screaming yesterday to replace the battery. Have one due out for delivery today and they advertise it as hot-swappable with no down time but is this really advisable? I see people in reviews talk about charging theirs for 48 hours with nothing connected to the UPS. If that was a requirement then it wouldn't be advertised as no downtime with hot swap I would think. I can see pre charging a replacement battery if you have or are expecting some power outages before it will likely fully charge but other then that I don't get why you would do it if not instructed to from APC.
I've just never had to replace the battery yet and I'm not so up on yanking a battery out of something while I have a computer connected to the UPS powered on. So wanted to see how others have handled their replacements.
I've just never had to replace the battery yet and I'm not so up on yanking a battery out of something while I have a computer connected to the UPS powered on. So wanted to see how others have handled their replacements.