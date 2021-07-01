APC Pure Sinewave 1000VA 600W Back UPS Pro BR + APC 6-Outlet Surge Protector $110 + Free S/H

I spent $180 on the 1350va (800W) two years ago, this is an excellent deal. the UPS still works great as of today. My power consumption for my PC setup has been consistently below 25% of the load (200w) during normal browsing, and 35% of the load during gaming. My setup consists of 2 1080p LED monitors, 1080 ti GPU, amd ryzen 3950x, 550w PSU, 1 HD, 1 m2. SSD. Just give you guys an idea of power use.