APC F04 error on Back-UPS Pro 1500SM2

Anyone seen this error before? Google fu says it is a "clamp error" but it's dead as a doornail otherwise. The "brain dead reset" for APC devices doesn't have any effect on it.

Strange the only thing I did was unplug it and move it to the other side of my desk and plug it in a different outlet.

Good news is that APC is replacing it under warranty.
 
