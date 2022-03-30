APC F04 error on Back-UPS Pro 1500SM2

kirbyrj
Anyone seen this error before? Google fu says it is a "clamp error" but it's dead as a doornail otherwise. The "brain dead reset" for APC devices doesn't have any effect on it.
Strange the only thing I did was unplug it and move it to the other side of my desk and plug it in a different outlet.
Good news is that APC is replacing it under warranty.
