Apartment to buy with coal heating. Any sense to buy electrical heater and new pc?

Just some things that haven´t been mentioned yet:



- Heating with the pc means it may run 24/7 for some months if it get´s really cold. So basically mining crypto all the time since running 3dmark makes less sense. Mining will end up using around 350-750 ish watts maybe ?

- a 600w space heater is meant to heat up the bathroom. They are dirt cheap and have a really bad efficiency rating. Running them for prolonged periods of time may end up eating all the savings you try to archieve by switching location. And they tend to melt or burn up since they are not meant to run 24/7.

You really have to calculate the cost of this idea per year. How much do you pay for 1KW an hour concerning your power? How big ist the room? As already mentioned: how badly is it insulated? What´s the maximum wattage that can be attached to one power circuit? (1200,1600,3200 watt max ?)

If we are talking voltage: Only a 220 volt socket (sorry US pals) can handle a 600 watt space heater and a 5090 pc on full tilt.

-Every bathromm has its own power circuit. So connecting the space heater via extension in the bathroom will free up the pc.