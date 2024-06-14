Apartment to buy with coal heating. Any sense to buy electrical heater and new pc?

H

hu76

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2023
Messages
433
Hi guys. I have an question. Overall i am currently selling my house ( apartment with 1 room ) to buy some cheaper with 1 room too, and save cash for new pc in autumn 2024.

So i choosed some cheaper apartment in smaller city,but there is coal heating. I dont wanna heat for coal.
So i m thinking to buy electrical heater. And my question . Is this any sense to buy electrical heater when i will be using new pc with rtx 5090 and new intel ( when will be released ) ultra + Psu Seasonic 1600W?
I expect that i will pay more for bills. But i wanna know this. Will using electrical heater ( i dont know yet how much Watts ) and pc will not trip breakers or something?I mean overload. Thx for answers.

Or just look for other apartment with normal heating.

Screen from this room:
bmm.jpg
 
How would anyone know if an electric heater that you haven't specified will trip a breaker that you haven't told us its rating for an apartment you don't live in also running a 5090 which isn't out yet on a pc that you don't have?
 
Ok i am currently corensponding with other apartment with normal heating and better overall look and cheaper !. I will post later. Thanks.

There is two heating : electrical and for coil there. So i think will be ok. Will post later
 
Are you of the opinion that just having a PC with an unreleased 5090 "on" is somehow going to heat your apartment?

I don't know where you live but I can tell you a 4090 (and 3090 before) PC doesn't heat the room well at all for me in the winter here.
 
Sorry for topic , just must calm down. Too much today cigarettes and cooffee.I m so hurry to buy , but must calm down.
 
Yes, very easy to heat with a PC. The right build will esentially be a space heater. You will likely be limited to 15a 1500w out of a normal outlet. 20a out of a quality outlet. Build your PC, whatever parts you want and can afford. Then build a second PC, with old or cheap parts. And install cheap hot gpus, like a r9 290x.

This will give you 2 1500w ish space heaters. Place them on different breakers in your place, run a mining or folding program to keep them toasty when you want heat. No need for coal heating, you will pay abit more for electric tho.
 
  • Like
Reactions: hu76
like this
cdabc123 said:
Yes, very easy to heat with a PC. The right build will esentially be a space heater. You will likely be limited to 15a 1500w out of a normal outlet. 20a out of a quality outlet. Build your PC, whatever parts you want and can afford. Then build a second PC, with old or cheap parts. And install cheap hot gpus, like a r9 290x.

This will give you 2 1500w ish space heaters. Place them on different breakers in your place, run a mining or folding program to keep them toasty when you want heat. No need for coal heating, you will pay abit more for electric tho.
Click to expand...
Oki so if i understand correctly i can build pc with Rtx 5090 and new intels, and psu seasonic px 1600W + 1 TB SSD, + electric heater , no issues right?

ps:
Hope you understamd, my main language is not english. Sorry : P. Ah i forget i wanna have too Xbox Series X.
 
hu76 said:
Oki so if i understand correctly i can build pc with Rtx 5090 and new intels, and psu seasonic px 1600W + 1 TB SSD, + electric heater , no issues right?

ps:
Hope you understamd, my main language is not english. Sorry : P. Ah i forget i wanna have too Xbox Series X.
Click to expand...
Not PC + space heater on same breaker. To much power draw. Your breaker is likely 20amp. An outlet is 15.

You will need gaming PC on separate breaker as the electric space heater.

The 5090 PC will put out lots of heat under load, much like a space heater.
 
So how to connect pc on seperate breaker? I am dunno about those things
 
cdabc123 said:
Not PC + space heater on same breaker. To much power draw. Your breaker is likely 20amp. An outlet is 15.

You will need gaming PC on separate breaker as the electric space heater.

The 5090 PC will put out lots of heat under load, much like a space heater.
Click to expand...
I believe hes on 220/240V so numbers will be a bit different.
 
So when i will be plugging pc ,just disconnect that electrical heater from outlet, to not overload?Is this enough disconnect that electrical heater from outlet?
 
Darunion said:
I believe hes on 220/240V so numbers will be a bit different.
Click to expand...
Yes foreign is different, my estements are for us code.

Fortunately psu is more efficiant, at 220.

Op, when you get a place see what sized breakers serve the unit. I believe you will be fine using pc plus Xbox plus space heater if you plug them in to the right outlets.
 
hu76 said:
So when i will be plugging pc ,just disconnect that electrical heater from outlet, to not overload?Is this enough disconnect that electrical heater from outlet?
Click to expand...
Put it on a different circuit. If they only give you one breaker for the whole apartment, dont live there.
 
Darunion said:
Put it on a different circuit. If they only give you one breaker for the whole apartment, dont live there.
Click to expand...
I am not sure if one breaker or more. Must ask. So if there will be one breaker ,just disconnect from outlet space heater? <like off>
 
hu76 said:
I am not sure if one breaker or more. Must ask. So if there will be one breaker ,just disconnect from outlet space heater? <like off>
Click to expand...
I can't picture a place like that. I am ignorant of course. But that would also mean you gotta turn off your computer (or at least exit the game) to toast bread or microwave mac and cheese.
 
Or just unplug ( space heater ) eletrical heater when using pc on games?
 
I am newbie about that space heaters,never had it. So they are just connected to outlet ? So just simple disconnect from outlet by cable right?
 
ok so just turn off? its my first time space heater
 
Last edited:
hu76 said:
Or just look for other apartment with normal heating.
Click to expand...
This, unless it's central coal fired heating using steam or hot water to heat the apartment or something like that. But I think I see a stove on the right edge of that pic, so... probably forget about it. Also it looks like an old building so I bet the insulation is lousy and I really doubt one 2000W space heater will be enough so you'll end up shoveling coal, freezing, or spending a ton of money on electricity.
 
1 watt consumed generates 3.41 btu/hr.
Pretty simple. A PC with an AVERAGE power draw around 600W is going to be insufficient to keep you warm unless the climate is mild where you live.
And what difference does it make if it's coal, natural gas, heating oil, et al? If you're renting just set the thermostat and forget it. ;-)
 
  • Like
Reactions: hu76
like this
Ok choosed other apartment with 2 rooms,and there is local heating.
 
I’m reading this in reverse and I think I’m getting the same entertainment value.
 
hu76 said:
I dont wanna heat for coal.
Click to expand...
Brother, we are coal. If you don't have gas or a forest nearby or a fireplace, it's the only sensible solution.
hu76 said:
So how to connect pc on seperate breaker? I am dunno about those things
Click to expand...
We're in 16 Ampere land.
You'd have to locate the breaker box and flip each on/off to make sure which breaker services which outlet/light.
If it's an old building in a smaller town, someone could have gotten creative and without checking there's no way to know.
The computer you mentioned is powerful enough to act as a space heater. You can participate in distributed computing projects that study science. That will load the CPU and GPU, you can set the usage %.
Our electric power comes from coal anyway, so why pay someone to deliver it to your house, and then just waste it as heat?
 
travm said:
So how many cats is ok?
Click to expand...
They make hairless cats at one extreme, and Himalayan cats at the other and furthermore some cats are little 6-8lb wastrels all the way up to 20+lb killing machines. Even these have different coat types
There is no solid number.
 
Just some things that haven´t been mentioned yet:

- Heating with the pc means it may run 24/7 for some months if it get´s really cold. So basically mining crypto all the time since running 3dmark makes less sense. Mining will end up using around 350-750 ish watts maybe?
- a 600w space heater is meant to heat up the bathroom. They are dirt cheap and have a really bad efficiency rating. Running them for prolonged periods of time may end up eating all the savings you try to archieve by switching location. And they tend to melt or burn up since they are not meant to run 24/7.
You really have to calculate the cost of this idea per year. How much do you pay for 1KW an hour concerning your power? How big ist the room? As already mentioned: how badly is it insulated? What´s the maximum wattage that can be attached to one power circuit? (1200,1600,3200 watt max ?)
If we are talking voltage: Only a 220 volt socket (sorry US pals) can handle a 600 watt space heater and a 5090 pc on full tilt.
-Every bathromm has its own power circuit. So connecting the space heater via extension in the bathroom will free up the pc.
 
Carlyle2020 said:
Just some things that haven´t been mentioned yet:

- Heating with the pc means it may run 24/7 for some months if it get´s really cold. So basically mining crypto all the time since running 3dmark makes less sense. Mining will end up using around 350-750 ish watts maybe?
- a 600w space heater is meant to heat up the bathroom. They are dirt cheap and have a really bad efficiency rating. Running them for prolonged periods of time may end up eating all the savings you try to archieve by switching location. And they tend to melt or burn up since they are not meant to run 24/7.
You really have to calculate the cost of this idea per year. How much do you pay for 1KW an hour concerning your power? How big ist the room? As already mentioned: how badly is it insulated? What´s the maximum wattage that can be attached to one power circuit? (1200,1600,3200 watt max ?)
If we are talking voltage: Only a 220 volt socket (sorry US pals) can handle a 600 watt space heater and a 5090 pc on full tilt.
-Every bathromm has its own power circuit. So connecting the space heater via extension in the bathroom will free up the pc.
Click to expand...
choosed other apartment with 2 rooms,and there is local heating.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top