Apartment to buy with coal heating. Any sense to buy electrical heater and new pc?

Hi guys. I have an question. Overall i am currently selling my house ( apartment with 1 room ) to buy some cheaper with 1 room too, and save cash for new pc in autumn 2024.
So i choosed some cheaper apartment in smaller city,but there is coal heating. I dont wanna heat for coal.
So i m thinking to buy electrical heater. And my question . Is this any sense to buy electrical heater when i will be using new pc with rtx 5090 and new intel ( when will be released ) ultra + Psu Seasonic 1600W?
I expect that i will pay more for bills. But i wanna know this. Will using electrical heater ( i dont know yet how much Watts ) and pc will not trip breakers or something?I mean overload. Thx for answers.
Or just look for other apartment with normal heating.
Screen from this room:
