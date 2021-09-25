AP config problem

Setup that works:- virgin Hub3 in modem mode connected to router with an old router configured as an AP connected to the router. All works fine.



I want to resite the AP near the hub3 but can't get an ethernet cable to it without ripping up carpets and floorboards and Homeplug is a poor solution.

I tried daisy-chaining the AP in the line between the modem and the router. The network still functions except that the AP does not connect devices to the internet.

Can anyone explain why this doesn't work? And more importantly, can it be made to work?