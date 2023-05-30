Aorus Z790 Xtreme X Motherboard Lives Up to Name With Wi-Fi 7, Screen and 4x SSDs

erek
[H]F Junkie
It’s got a built in High Def flat screen of its own, uncertain if the Bezel is RGB illuminated or not tho
“If the Xtreme X is too expensive (and we don't know how much it costs yet), Gigabyte is also coming out with the cheaper but still premium Z790 Master X. The Master X also has Wi-Fi 7, but it has 20 power phases instead of 24 and 120 amps instead of 105.
The Master X does not have a screen, instead housing an RGB Aorus logo above the ports. It also has a less-fancy PCIe 5.0 cooler and its PCH cover doesn't cover all the slots.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/aorus-z790-xtreme-x-lives-up-to-name
