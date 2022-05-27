Aorus X570 Master 1.2 Problems Posting, looping to F4

Frequently on a cold start, yet randomly, the system does not boot into windows. The POST messages cycle up to F4 then pause and repeat. This does not stop. If I perform a shutdown, by holding down the start button or turning off the PSU, the system most likely restarts properly. I have not noticed the problem on a warm restart yet. This is where I would use the windows command to restart without turning off the power.

I have an Aorus x570 Master ver 1.2, bought 3rd qtr 2021. No overclock standard settingsBIOS: F36e, current as of postingCPU: X5950Memory: is QVL - CMW32GX4M2D3600C 64 gb, set to profile 1 for 3600. This has recently been installed to replace some g-skill memory that failed.Video: is nVidia 3080 seriesPSU: Brand new Corsair Ax1600i, replacing a power supply that failed.I have changed the CMOS battery, double checked all connections, fresh install of windowsSymptomsAnyone have an idea on what might be wrong and how to correct it?