Aorus X570 Master 1.2 Problems Posting, looping to F4

irakandjii

May 26, 2022
I have an Aorus x570 Master ver 1.2, bought 3rd qtr 2021. No overclock standard settings
BIOS: F36e, current as of posting
CPU: X5950
Memory: is QVL - CMW32GX4M2D3600C 64 gb, set to profile 1 for 3600. This has recently been installed to replace some g-skill memory that failed.
Video: is nVidia 3080 series
PSU: Brand new Corsair Ax1600i, replacing a power supply that failed.
I have changed the CMOS battery, double checked all connections, fresh install of windows

Symptoms
  1. Frequently on a cold start, yet randomly, the system does not boot into windows. The POST messages cycle up to F4 then pause and repeat. This does not stop.
  2. If I perform a shutdown, by holding down the start button or turning off the PSU, the system most likely restarts properly.
  3. I have not noticed the problem on a warm restart yet. This is where I would use the windows command to restart without turning off the power.
Anyone have an idea on what might be wrong and how to correct it?
 
