Aorus FI27Q 27' in, 1440p, IPS, 165HZ, 1ms

thebradley
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2020
- Messages
- 7
It's been a few years since I've purchased a monitor and my current one was pretty mediocre. I was relatively ignorant on what to look for in monitors but after researching for a few days I decided to go with the Aorus FI27Q https://www.newegg.com/black-gigabyte-aorus-fi27q-sa-27/p/N82E16824012010
There doesn't appear to be many reviews which made me slightly worried but most things I read were relatively positive. Anyway, it was on sale for $475 last week so I made the purchase.
In short, I love this monitor. It feels very well built. The stand, in particular, is impressively sturdy, albeit a little gimmicky with the LEDs. The monitor blew my away with its color and image---absolute game changer from my previous 1080, ultrawide, LG monitor. BUT it came with the dreaded dead pixel. Gut-wrenching. Fortunately I can RMA it and Aorus offers a year warranty on dead pixels.
Anyone else have this monitor? What do you think?
