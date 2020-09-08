Aorus FI25F IPS Monitor Promises Sub-1ms Response Time

erek
"And unlike on other monitors, the FI25F's OSD is controllable via keyboard and mouse. That means there's no need to scroll through endless menus.
To top it off, there's a good amount of connectivity. The monitor features two HDMI 2.0 ports, Display Port 1.2, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, a 3.5mm headphone and mic jack, plus a Kensington lock. Oh, and there's RGB on the back of the panel -- we can't forget about that.
There's still no word on a price or release date for the Aorus FI25F. But with it boasting so many features in a lightning-fast IPS panel, we expect it be quite the competitor."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...ises-sub-1ms-response-time-with-an-srgb-punch
