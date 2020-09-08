Aorus FI25F IPS Monitor Promises Sub-1ms Response Time

Did they say anything about how the keyboard/mouse OSD works? I'm guessing you either need to plug your inputs through it's USB hub so it can intercept the traffic; or it means you need to have their crapware installed to adjust the main panel brightness, not just to set the seizure rate on the Frag Harder Disco bLights.



I'm not sure which I find least appealing. Jamming an extra USB hub in the data path is going to add some degree of latency. While not a realistic concern, it's the sort of thing to freak out the uninformed. Also, it's not a design that will scale to multiple-monitor setups; not an immediate problem there for most buyers, but would really suck if it starts proliferating to mass market displays, or if you're someone who loves high refresh rate smoothness enough to pay the premium for all your screens not just your main game display. Crapware is crapware, nothing more needs to be said.