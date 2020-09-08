Aorus FI25F IPS Monitor Promises Sub-1ms Response Time

"And unlike on other monitors, the FI25F's OSD is controllable via keyboard and mouse. That means there's no need to scroll through endless menus.

To top it off, there's a good amount of connectivity. The monitor features two HDMI 2.0 ports, Display Port 1.2, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, a 3.5mm headphone and mic jack, plus a Kensington lock. Oh, and there's RGB on the back of the panel -- we can't forget about that.

There's still no word on a price or release date for the Aorus FI25F. But with it boasting so many features in a lightning-fast IPS panel, we expect it be quite the competitor."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...ises-sub-1ms-response-time-with-an-srgb-punch
 
Meh, wake me up when -3ms (precognitive) response time - the monitor knows before I've thought it.
 
Sure is fugly. And there is rarely a feature as appreciated by gamers as a Kensington lock.
 
It's great that 240hz has made its way to IPS, and I'll be interested in what reviews have to say about how it looks; but 1080p is a resolution downgrade too far.
 
Did they say anything about how the keyboard/mouse OSD works? I'm guessing you either need to plug your inputs through it's USB hub so it can intercept the traffic; or it means you need to have their crapware installed to adjust the main panel brightness, not just to set the seizure rate on the Frag Harder Disco bLights.

I'm not sure which I find least appealing. Jamming an extra USB hub in the data path is going to add some degree of latency. While not a realistic concern, it's the sort of thing to freak out the uninformed. Also, it's not a design that will scale to multiple-monitor setups; not an immediate problem there for most buyers, but would really suck if it starts proliferating to mass market displays, or if you're someone who loves high refresh rate smoothness enough to pay the premium for all your screens not just your main game display. Crapware is crapware, nothing more needs to be said.
 
