Aorus 3080 Xtreme Rev 2.0 - DWM.exe Crash

I lucked into the NewEgg Shuffle for a combo overpriced gpu and cpu...Aorus Master Rev 1 Z590 and Zorus Xtreme 3080 Rev 2..to the tune of $1500. I need a upgrade obviously. Well I hadn't purchased a cpu/ram/cooler yet, and installed this GPU on my existing setup. I am currently plagued with the blank screen, monitor disconnect, gpu fans 100%, and the disconnect/reconnect beep of the hardware. ctrl-shift-winkey-b doesnt appears to do anything. I DDU and rolled the latest drivers...still nothing. I have used one rail to power two 8-pins and a separate cable to power the third. The disconnect is random, and typically blips so fast I can't see what is happening. I notice stable 12.1, 12.2, 12.0 voltage on the 3-pins and even stable on the mobo voltage. I can run 3D MARK or play newer games with almost no fault running +2000mhz gpu, pulling +350 watts, and no issues. I go try to load satisfactory or outer worlds and it glitches by the time the first splash screen shows up. It is on a UPS with Sinewave output, I hear not clicking over to battery. I can run Iracing with Oculus, and wheel/pedals with no erroring out. It finally got bad enough that it locked my mbr up and I could not repair to get back into windows....which lead me to believe it may be failing ssd. I have experienced the blank screen and no boot before with the 1080ti in place. Sometimes I can go minutes, sometimes I can an hour or two before it happens.



I reformatted last night, loaded a game / latest nvidia driver on a fresh boot, and got the failure almost immidiately when going into the second splash screen.



I plan to invest in a CPU/RAM, since I already have the MOBO, but was hoping to be more successful with my GPU in its current setup. Is the old Z97 not up to the task? I feel the rails are providing full power and not hiccuping on the PSU.