Aoostar WTR Max. 6+5 Bay NAS. Good?

Has anyone bought or used the Aoostar WTR Max 6+5 Bay NAS? https://aoostar.com/products/aoostar-wtr-max-amd-r7-pro-8845hs-11-bays-mini-pc
How is it? Is it as good as it seems and reviewers say (ex.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnpCWHRiMqQ)
I'm going to get rid of the very, very, old Dlink setup I have and Aoostar caught my eye. I'm not impressed with Synology, Terrabit, QNAP, Asustor, etc. They all seem very underpowered and underwhelming for a very high price.
I have a bunch of 16 TB Seagate Ironwolf Pros that will at least populate 4 of the bays, leaving some room to expand later.
I also looked at the Minisforum N5, but was turned off by the "AI" hype and limited bays.
