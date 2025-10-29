AOL To Be Sold To Bending Spoons For Roughly $1.5 Billion

How the mighty have fallen, when something called "bending spoons" can buy them.I mean, AOL was always kind of crappy, but at one point they did have some pretty decent applications for their time, like AOL Instant Messenger but that was a long time ago now.Their email and website users have for a long time been the laughing stock of the internet. Even 20 years ago, if you had an AOL or yahoo email address it meant you were old, ignorant and out of touch.But we almost forget there was a time where they were quite dominant. In the early days of the internet, before we knew it was going to become a more open platform, closed wall platforms such as AOL and Compuserve and Prodigy were thought to be what it was all about. Compuserve had the huge lead in the early days, but was more targeted at tech enthusiasts. Prodigy was in second. Then AOL came out and focused on a "user friend;y" experience for early 90's tech illiterate normies, and it took off like crazy taking a dominating lead.These were all closed systems though. You couldn't just log on, get an IP address and run the software of your choice. (at least not easily) You launched the AOL client, it dialed in, and in that AOL client you could access only the proprietary AOL services that AOL provided. There was an email client, buddy groups, chat rooms but notably no web browser, and you couldn't just use the IP based networking software of your choice. You had to use what their closed app provided. Compuserve, Prodigy, GEnie and a few smaller ones were similar. You could communicate with people on other closed wall internet providers via email, but that was about it. With that exception, it was essentially like accessing a really large BBS (through graphical instead of text) with everything you did on that one closed platform.It wasn't until 1994-1995 some time they were kind of reluctantly forced (due to competition and user demand) to allow for third party IP based apps, like Usenet and browsing the open web. Prodigy started this trend to try to get a leg up on AOL and Compuserve, and it quickly forced the others to follow for fear of losing subscribers. For a long time during the transition period you had to open the AOL client first, and then there was a graphical icon you clicked to activate the web browser. As soon the open web took over it was the beginning of the end for AOL's dominance. In a desperate attempt to stop the bleeding they acquired their one time biggest competitor, Compuserve, but it didn't help. The open internet won, and it was all downhill for the once closed wall providers from there on out. Towards the end they were little more than a standard ISP.When people say that the open internet, or net neutrality don't matter, I think we should remember those days and what the internet was like when most peoples options were just closed wall corporate network systems, and how it could have been if it had stayed that way.I tend to think it is a tremendously good thing that the likes of AOL, Compuserve and Prodigy failed, but it was by no means a foregone conclusion that this was going to happen. The big corporate interests definitely didn't want it to.The way things work today is in my opinion a cautionary tale. Users are no longer the customers. We have become the product. Back then a competition for users (started by Prodigy) could really change things, but these days the tech giants are in control and what users want is mostly secondary. The only customers they listen to are the ad buyers, but they have become bigger even than the vast majority of them, so mostly they just have to deal with what the tech giants want too, and don't have much in the way of leverage.Cory Doctorow's talk on "Enshittification" seems relevant here: