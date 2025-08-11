AOL discontinues dial up service after 34 years

https://www.pcgamer.com/gaming-indu...-just-surprised-they-even-offered-it-in-2025/
Dial-up usage has plummeted over recent years. AOL had some 1.5 million dial-up users in 2015, but as of 2021 that number was reportedly "in the low thousands." So, this change probably doesn't impact many people, but it's somewhat shocking that dial-up usage has carried on for so long. AOL originally launched its dial-up service in 1991, meaning it will be 34 years old when it's finally shut down next month.
Unfortunately, some of the people still using dial-up probably don't have many other options for internet access. Broadband infrastructure has yet to make its way to some remote rural areas, or if it is present, it's expensive. Many of the AOL customers who were still subscribed to its dial-up service likely stuck with it out of necessity. Luckily for those people, AOL isn't the only dial-up provider around. There are still a few others offering the antiquated service.
I have to wonder how anyone can surf the web, or even download html-based email, at 9600 baud.
