AOC Q27G3XMN - personal review

I've written a long personal review describing my three-month experience with the AOC Q27G3XMN 27" mini-LED monitor.In short, it's pretty good!If you want a 27" non-curved display with deep blacks and good text clarity, it's pretty much the only game in town. Perhaps one of the Chinese IPS mini-LEDs would be an alternative, if you can get one, but I live in Europe, so I can't.This may sound controversial, but I believe this display is a serious alternative to an OLED if you want a monitor for both productivity and entertainment. Sure, an OLED will have much better microcontrast, better motion clarity and less VRR flicker.But the AOC Q27G3XMN is better in other areas. The text clarity is straight-up better due to a standard RGB subpixel layout. It's much brighter, which means the picture is more vivid and lifelike. The antireflective coating is much better than on most OLEDs (blacks are still reasonably black, even in a well-lit room, which is not the case on QD-OLEDs). You don't have to treat it like a baby to avoid burn-in.In terms of contrast, the AOC rivals an OLED in many scenes. The combination of a high native contrast ratio (4200:1) and a well-tuned local dimming algorithm can produce a very nice dynamic range.The bottom line is, even if you had unlimited money, it wouldn't be obvious whether you should get this or an OLED. The answer will depend on your usage pattern.There are some flaws, like visible VRR flicker, poor viewing angles (leading to vignetting), annoying OSD menu. I've described them in detail in my blog post, but overall, they're not bad enough to overshadow the good things about this display.