Anyway to upgrade Stacker to USB 3.0 ports?

Sorry to resurrect the old thread but wanted to say that I'm about to attempt to mod my Stacker 830 for USB 3.0. I'll try to take pictures and will let you guys know if I have success. I love the case and just got a second used Stacker 830 (one of the best cases I've ever used/worked in, wish CM would still make them) for my new computer build (has two bad usb ports and begs for a fix or upgrade). So far I'm planning to either use one of the readily available usb 3 headers like someone posted on the forum but with each port on a separate cable or just build my own board, will depend on how everything mounts inside the front panel assembly and how much free space there is.