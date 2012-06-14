Anyway to upgrade Stacker to USB 3.0 ports?

About to upgrade the pc it's a little dated, but would like to get our of spending $200+ on a new case I have a Coolermaster Stacker 830 evo Case and the usb ports on the i/o front panel are all usb 2.0 would like to change atleast 2 of them to 3.0's as I like the easy access they have vs using a SiiG usb 3.0 hub setup like I'm doing now. is there anyway of changing out the ports/panel ? has anyone tried it ?

Current pc:

Stacker Case "possibly keeping in new build"
Core 2 Quad q9550 @4.0GHZ
EVGA 790i FTW Digital
Coolermaster V8 Cpu Cooler
8GB Mushkin Black Line 996657 DDR3@ 1900something mhz
LG 14x BDR "keeping in new build"
LG 22x DVDR "keeping in new build"
Ultra 1200 PSU "keeping in new build"
Dual oc'd GTX 280's "lotta heat pouring out"
HTOmega Claro+ Sound "Might be keeping in new build"
WD Black 1.5TB 6gbs "keeping in new build"
256gb internal SSD "keeping in new build"
Lycosa Mirror keyboard "keeping in new build"
Mamba 2012 Mouse "keeping in new build"
 
samduhman

Ahh, see I'm not the only one. I have a Cooler Master Stacker 830 evo (not using right now) I'd like to put back to work the the lack of usb 3.0 has me considering a new case. Keep us updated on your progress.
 
Tsumi

Can't change it. You'll have to mod the case to add them.
 
silent-circuit

Why do you care about USB 3.0 exactly? Nothing apart from portable harddrives uses it, really, and even then you can just get one of those docks to extend something from a back port.
 
Venum

i use alot of highspeed thumb drives back n forth all day and external drives
 
zkostik

Sorry to resurrect the old thread but wanted to say that I'm about to attempt to mod my Stacker 830 for USB 3.0. I'll try to take pictures and will let you guys know if I have success. I love the case and just got a second used Stacker 830 (one of the best cases I've ever used/worked in, wish CM would still make them) for my new computer build (has two bad usb ports and begs for a fix or upgrade). So far I'm planning to either use one of the readily available usb 3 headers like someone posted on the forum but with each port on a separate cable or just build my own board, will depend on how everything mounts inside the front panel assembly and how much free space there is.
 
Chief_Wahoo

Has anybody had any luck doing this mod? I just added some USB 3.0 ports via a PCI card and would like to get the ports up to the front panel. Thanks.
 
