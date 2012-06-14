Anyway to upgrade Stacker to USB 3.0 ports?

About to upgrade the pc it's a little dated, but would like to get our of spending $200+ on a new case I have a Coolermaster Stacker 830 evo Case and the usb ports on the i/o front panel are all usb 2.0 would like to change atleast 2 of them to 3.0's as I like the easy access they have vs using a SiiG usb 3.0 hub setup like I'm doing now. is there anyway of changing out the ports/panel ? has anyone tried it ?
Current pc:
Stacker Case "possibly keeping in new build"
Core 2 Quad q9550 @4.0GHZ
EVGA 790i FTW Digital
Coolermaster V8 Cpu Cooler
8GB Mushkin Black Line 996657 DDR3@ 1900something mhz
LG 14x BDR "keeping in new build"
LG 22x DVDR "keeping in new build"
Ultra 1200 PSU "keeping in new build"
Dual oc'd GTX 280's "lotta heat pouring out"
HTOmega Claro+ Sound "Might be keeping in new build"
WD Black 1.5TB 6gbs "keeping in new build"
256gb internal SSD "keeping in new build"
Lycosa Mirror keyboard "keeping in new build"
Mamba 2012 Mouse "keeping in new build"
