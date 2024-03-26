Anyway to reset Samsung tablets without passwords?

I was on a demo job in work and the company threw out a bunch of Samsung tablets that where mounted on the door of each room. I grabbed a couple of each. SM-T220N Tab 8 (2021), sm-t350 Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and sm-t290 Galaxy tab A 8.0 (2019).
Is there any way I can wipe or reset them so I can put my own google account on them? I haven't been able to get around the password on them even after master reset they are still tied to google account. The guy at a local phone repair shop wants $60 each to remover FRP so I can use them. Is there any software I can download to do this myself even if I have to buy it? I did a lot of searching and followed a bunch of YouTube videos but I haven't had any luck.
It's a waste to throw these out they are all in mint condition. They where just mounted to a wall so they didn't get any abuse.
 
yes, factory reset them
 
I followed the steps in link. After I did the factory reset on them it was still requesting password or the Google account it was setup on. I saw some software online like droidkit but I didn't want to buy it without asking advice on it first.
 
Then you're SOL as that is Samsung's FRP lock similar to Apple's Activation/Find My lock. You would need their login credentials so that you could remove their Google account from it before resetting.

I wouldn't pay to buy a program to do it as it most likely will not work.
 
Then you're SOL as that is Samsung's FRP lock similar to Apple's Activation/Find My lock. You would need their login credentials so that you could remove their Google account from it before resetting.

I wouldn't pay to buy a program to do it as it most likely will not work.
Thanks maybe I'll pay that shop the $60.
 
I took a gamble and brought it to the guy. Nothing to loose. He didn't ask for down-payment. It seams to be working OK. Im posting from it now. I'm going to use it for a while and I'll probably have him unlock another one. He said he had someone do it over the phone. This one is actually a tab a7 lite. I thought this was the best one because it was newest but I guess the A8 has better specs after looking it up. I'll post back if I get the A8 unlocked.
 
I took a gamble and brought it to the guy. Nothing to loose. He didn't ask for down-payment. It seams to be working OK. Im posting from it now. I'm going to use it for a while and I'll probably have him unlock another one. He said he had someone do it over the phone. This one is actually a tab a7 lite. I thought this was the best one because it was newest but I guess the A8 has better specs after looking it up. I'll post back if I get the A8 unlocked.
Sounds to me like somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody who has access to Samsung proprietary software. Glad it’s working.
 
Appreciate all the advice. Saved me from wasting time on YouTube or wasting money on software that wasn't going to work.
 
Sounds to me like somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody who has access to Samsung proprietary software. Glad it’s working.
authorized repair shops will have it. we had all sorts of tools to deal with apple stuff at the refurb shop i worked at years ago.
 
