Anyway to reset Samsung tablets without passwords?

I was on a demo job in work and the company threw out a bunch of Samsung tablets that where mounted on the door of each room. I grabbed a couple of each. SM-T220N Tab 8 (2021), sm-t350 Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and sm-t290 Galaxy tab A 8.0 (2019).

Is there any way I can wipe or reset them so I can put my own google account on them? I haven't been able to get around the password on them even after master reset they are still tied to google account. The guy at a local phone repair shop wants $60 each to remover FRP so I can use them. Is there any software I can download to do this myself even if I have to buy it? I did a lot of searching and followed a bunch of YouTube videos but I haven't had any luck.

It's a waste to throw these out they are all in mint condition. They where just mounted to a wall so they didn't get any abuse.