Anyway to backup Firefox profile with all addons, userscripts, etc (latest version) nowadays ?

Tried the old way by just copying and pasting the profile but that does not seem to work anymore :(

Not everything is saved. Like userscripts from tampermonkey, etc



Thunderbird seems to work fine like this. Which is weird.


I wish febe backup was still around. I think that is what it use to be called. It was a addon.
 
