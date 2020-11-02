Anything preventing Nvidia from implementing SAM with its cards?

So, I have been doing some reading about the SAM (Smart Access Memory) feature that AMD is touting with their latest video cards when paired with a Zen3 processor. This feature, when enabled stands to gain an extra 4-13% in performance in games on average. Seeing that the SAM is essentially just taking advantage of new features in the latest Windows 10 that allows hardware to access more than the 256MB limit that the BAR has (Base Access Register), would it be possible for Nvidia to leverage this capability as well and also see a potential performance gain? It should be capable with just some driver updates, I would think, providing the rest of the hardware ecosystem supports the capability.



Also, from what I have read, this could even be possible with Zen2 and other processors as well. There is a possibility that AMD may try and leverage the feature on their Zen2 lineup after the new-ness of the Zen3 dies down.



Thoughts?