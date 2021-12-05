Anyone with Asus motherboard bios 2301 (model technically shouldn't matter) having a dual starting/rebooting issue?

I've got a Z490-I that acted normal on bios 2201. I installed 2301 (which all this is supposed to change is have the TPM crap setup on default in bios for Win 11) Ever since this bios the computer does what seems like a dual start both from cold booting and from a restart.



IE it acts like when you make bios changes for the first time where the system will start up then shut off then start up normally. As if it's setting timings and such for your ram. Problem is it does this all the damn time now. Do a restart in windows it shuts off then powers on. Cold boot it starts up doesn't post and shuts off then powers on again normally. I can do bios flashback to 2201 and this goes away. Put 2301 back on it and hello back again.



I've tried auto, manual, and xmp to the same outcome. I've searched google and all I seem to come up with is setting timings for ram manually which I've tried and to have ERP off which it's already disabled.



Is this normal activity for the TPM module since that is what ASUS "claims" as the change between 2201 to 2301. (TPM being activated by default in bios for WIN 11 readiness)