Anyone well versed in all that is snapraid?

logfail

So im brand new to using snapraid (and drivepool) and i just got passed my first sync, setting up my scheduled tasks etc. I also discovered the snapraid smart command. Evidently its a good thing I did.I obviously already have to purchase a hard drive today to replace that 100% one and learn how to swap properly with a drivepool/snapraid combo. I'm concerned about all theentries though. what do those mean? Wouldnt be surprising to see something awful sounding like that on those old 5TB drives but on the newer 10TB im hoping it doesnt mean I already have to replace those.