Hopefully this does not get me in trouble for reviving a old thread. But I finally found a solution that works in PC games, and it does not require Steam (for instance, just tested it in F1 2019 from the Xbox game store). DS4windows is a program that many folks here have heard of.After installing the program, I created a profile and titled it "Racing games". Under profiles, controls, go to the gyro section and select "use for controls". Leave tilt up and tilt down as unassigned. Set tilt left to L X-axis- and tilt right to L X-axis+.It is the poor man's solution to racing games, not as good as a driving wheel setup but cheaper and space saving. It is not for everyone, but I find it helpful for making more precise steering adjustments. It is hard to steer with precision with an analog stick, lots of tapping to the side which works okay for arcade racing but is less useful for sim racing.