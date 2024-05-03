Anyone using Bitlocker to encrypt extenral drives?

peppergomez
2[H]4U
instead of using Veracrypt, I'm going to use Microsoft Bitlocker to encrypt the next external hard drive I get. I haven't used bitlocker before but based on what i've read about it it seems like it will do what I need it to. I would probably use the password option since I'll be building a new computer later this year or next and I'm thinking with the password option, There won't be any issues of getting that external drive recognized by a different windows install.
If anybody has been using bitlocker, what do you think of it?
Does it degrade drive performance at all terms of transfer speeds?
