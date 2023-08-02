Anyone using an Arctic Freezer II (280/360) with an Asus 790 Motherboard?

As part of my new build, I was planning on getting an ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F/13700K, with an Arctic Freezer II 280 cooler. However, I've been reading about incompatibility issues with some 690/790 series motherboards (Asus, quite a lot). While some folk say you can just remove the PCB header on the pump, Arctic themselves say it won't fit (due to capacitors).

While I'd normally believe the actual company that makes them, others have suggested later revisions of the cooler do fit. So, does anyone have this combo successfully? And if it isn't going to fit, what's a good alternative 280 size cooler for a 13700K?
 
Maybe some kind of mixup in the information?

The first iteration of the non-RGB version had a cap installed that you could remove for compatibility reasons. Looking at a pcb does not hurt.

You simply have to pray that your motherboard does not come with a big bend. z790 apex did and the tolerances have been screwed by the bend so that i had to grind down a rail from the AIO to make it fit.

You on the other hand have to simply buy the rgb Version:

1690973135061.png


Have fun with it. Your ears will thank you.

ps: The installed rgb fans wobble a bit between 750 and 850 rpm. If you intend to buy 3 more fans for push and pull: The non-RGB fans wobble as well but can produce the same power whith less rpm (-200rpm ish).
At 41% pwm the pump runs at 100% (Around 800 rpm -.-)
 
