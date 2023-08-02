Anyone using an Arctic Freezer II (280/360) with an Asus 790 Motherboard?

Maybe some kind of mixup in the information?The first iteration of the non-RGB version had a cap installed that you could remove for compatibility reasons. Looking at a pcb does not hurt.You simply have to pray that your motherboard does not come with a big bend. z790 apex did and the tolerances have been screwed by the bend so that i had to grind down a rail from the AIO to make it fit.You on the other hand have to simplyHave fun with it. Your ears will thank you.ps: The installed rgb fans wobble a bit between 750 and 850 rpm. If you intend to buy 3 more fans for push and pull: The non-RGB fans wobble as well but can produce the same power whith less rpm (-200rpm ish).At 41% pwm the pump runs at 100% (Around 800 rpm -.-)