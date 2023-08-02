Anyone using an Arctic Freezer II (280/360) with an Asus 790 Motherboard?

As part of my new build, I was planning on getting an ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F/13700K, with an Arctic Freezer II 280 cooler. However, I've been reading about incompatibility issues with some 690/790 series motherboards (Asus, quite a lot). While some folk say you can just remove the PCB header on the pump, Arctic themselves say it won't fit (due to capacitors).
While I'd normally believe the actual company that makes them, others have suggested later revisions of the cooler do fit. So, does anyone have this combo successfully? And if it isn't going to fit, what's a good alternative 280 size cooler for a 13700K?
