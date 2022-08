peppergomez said: I don't own a smartwatch but I'm wondering about buying the Samsung Galaxy 5 phone and if it would be a possible replacement for my smartphone



I would keep the phone but not carry it around with me



has anyone tried this with the latest generation of smart watches? Click to expand...

You could lean heavily on it, but I wouldn’t count on leaving your phone at home. Battery life notwithstanding, there’s probably going to be moments where you really, really wish you had your phone, like a text message back-and-forth.I have an Apple Watch and usually leave my phone in my pocket, but there are definitely times when I need something more while I’m out.