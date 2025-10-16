  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Anyone uses Thermal Grizzly Minus Pad Extreme 2?

https://www.newegg.com/p/2MB-0048-000R2?Item=9SIA2W0KFP7235

the above link is the old Thermal Grizzly - Minus Pad Extreme, and it costs $200. I hate to see the cost of Extreme 2. And there is no review. Also can't find this item in Amazon.

But what I am having a hard time believing is this bar chart below: I wonder if they manipulate the setup to make their test looks good, the item is a pad, and yet it says "Thermal interface material : Pads and Putty". I am not sure how does putty fit into this. Regardless, the test results says w/ Minus pad extreme 2, the temperature i 10.7 deg. C, but w/ minus pad 8, it's 29.2 deg. C, literally 3X a temperature difference.

https://www.thermal-grizzly.com/en/minus-pad-extreme-2/s-tg-mp-e2-100-100-10

and w/ 100mm x 100mm at a whoppy cost of $200, I wonder if anyone has use this and tell me the item is really that good
 
I have purchased a number of items over the years from DerBauer (Hydronaut, Cryonaut and pads) and they have always been top notch. I would expect that their published numbers would be accurate, you can always test it yourself to make sure and return it if there are issues. Make sure you are purchasing from a reputable reseller (or direct), there are a lot of fakes out there on Aliexpress and elsewhere.
 
