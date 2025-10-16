Anyone uses Thermal Grizzly Minus Pad Extreme 2?

Happy Hopping
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 8,260
https://www.newegg.com/p/2MB-0048-000R2?Item=9SIA2W0KFP7235
the above link is the old Thermal Grizzly - Minus Pad Extreme, and it costs $200. I hate to see the cost of Extreme 2. And there is no review. Also can't find this item in Amazon.
But what I am having a hard time believing is this bar chart below: I wonder if they manipulate the setup to make their test looks good, the item is a pad, and yet it says "Thermal interface material : Pads and Putty". I am not sure how does putty fit into this. Regardless, the test results says w/ Minus pad extreme 2, the temperature i 10.7 deg. C, but w/ minus pad 8, it's 29.2 deg. C, literally 3X a temperature difference.
https://www.thermal-grizzly.com/en/minus-pad-extreme-2/s-tg-mp-e2-100-100-10
and w/ 100mm x 100mm at a whoppy cost of $200, I wonder if anyone has use this and tell me the item is really that good
the above link is the old Thermal Grizzly - Minus Pad Extreme, and it costs $200. I hate to see the cost of Extreme 2. And there is no review. Also can't find this item in Amazon.
But what I am having a hard time believing is this bar chart below: I wonder if they manipulate the setup to make their test looks good, the item is a pad, and yet it says "Thermal interface material : Pads and Putty". I am not sure how does putty fit into this. Regardless, the test results says w/ Minus pad extreme 2, the temperature i 10.7 deg. C, but w/ minus pad 8, it's 29.2 deg. C, literally 3X a temperature difference.
https://www.thermal-grizzly.com/en/minus-pad-extreme-2/s-tg-mp-e2-100-100-10
and w/ 100mm x 100mm at a whoppy cost of $200, I wonder if anyone has use this and tell me the item is really that good