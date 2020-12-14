Anyone used the Noctua A14 3000rpm industrials?

I have been looking for a high CFM 140mm fan for an upcoming project, and the Noctua A14s seem to be what I’m looking for.I’m not terribly concerned about noise - I’ve got a 120cfm 38mm delta on one pc that can hit around 45 dBA and it doesn’t bother me - I would rather have the extra airflow when i need it and deal with a little noise (for a long running job, I walk away from the pc anyway).Anyone used these? Any concerns running between 1500rpm and 3000, like obnoxious clicking?