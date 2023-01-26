Anyone use Mint Mobile?

How do you like it, what is their data like and how hard do the data speeds drop once you hit the limit?



I been using TextNow with their SIM card for text and talk, free, but it's VOIP and the data plans cost more than Mints if you buy it.

Looking at Mint and the prices seem good, especial at the yearly package. I rarely use voice but like to know it's clear and doesn't break up when I do, TestNow is a mix bag.

Last time I had a data plan it was at 2GB, 3g speeds with T-Mobil about 5-6 years ago and gets used up in about 2-4 days. I might still start with 4GB if their capped speeds are better now than back then, if not I can upgrade to a higher plan.



Thx, d.