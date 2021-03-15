Anyone use HD-6XX with SBZ?

My HD-6xx came in a couple of months ago. I've been driving it with my soundblaster z.

It sounds fantastic, but I am left wondering if I am missing out. I hear the HD-6xx scales well with better amps.



I was wondering if anyone has had a similar setup and moved to head phone amp like one of the cheaper Schiit models?

If so was it worth the money? or is it kind of a wash with out dropping serious money?



I wouldn't mind grabbing something in the ~$200 range maybe a bit more if it was worth it.

I am mainly listening to classic rock, classical (piano,violin), and a bit of 80s metal.



Thanks