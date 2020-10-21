Anyone use Corsair custom water cooling stuff yet?

So I bought an NZXT Kraken X53 recently and the pump noise is atrocious. Even At 25% speed its by far the loudest thing in my case. I was thinking about finally biting the bullet and doing my first custom water cooling loop but I don't really know how reliable their stuff is.
What I have in mind so far:
Corsair XD3 Pump res combo
Corsair XC7 CPU Block
1x 240mm Radiator
1x 280mm Radiator
Need recommendations on slim radiators. I'll be putting this all in a Cooler Master NR200P.
What I have in mind so far:
Corsair XD3 Pump res combo
Corsair XC7 CPU Block
1x 240mm Radiator
1x 280mm Radiator
Need recommendations on slim radiators. I'll be putting this all in a Cooler Master NR200P.