Anyone use Corsair custom water cooling stuff yet?

A

///AMG

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 19, 2012
Messages
3,361
So I bought an NZXT Kraken X53 recently and the pump noise is atrocious. Even At 25% speed its by far the loudest thing in my case. I was thinking about finally biting the bullet and doing my first custom water cooling loop but I don't really know how reliable their stuff is.

What I have in mind so far:
Corsair XD3 Pump res combo
Corsair XC7 CPU Block
1x 240mm Radiator
1x 280mm Radiator

Need recommendations on slim radiators. I'll be putting this all in a Cooler Master NR200P.
 
VanGoghComplex

VanGoghComplex

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 5, 2016
Messages
2,204
Their rads are rebranded HWLabs, which are among the best rads you can buy. The pumps are likely fine too. Some of their first gen GPU blocks had problems with leaking at the terminal under mechanical stress. I've got some of their fittings on my build now and they seem pretty solid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top