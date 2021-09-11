Anyone use Android screen mirroring?

I have a Samsung Smart tv & a Galaxy S10 plus.
I used to be able to mirror my tv to my phone using the SMARTVIEW 2.0 app.
I have seen many options on how to mirror the phone to the tv, but I am looking to do the opposite.
I use my phone as a mini TV in my kitchen.
Any suggestions?

Thank you.
 
