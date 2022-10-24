Anyone “upgraded” from 5900X to 5800X3D for gaming?

Should I get a 5800X3D?

  • Total voters
    3
K

KickAssCop

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 19, 2003
Messages
7,103
Anyone made this move? After seeing lots of Intel 13 series reviews it seems the cheapest route is to just grab a 5800X3D. Wondering if it is worth the hassle?

Not really interested in a full platform switch and am thinking maybe I can get 1 more year out of my current setup.

It’s in sig and I play 1440P 240 Hz most of the time. I do have an OLED but I am too lazy to hook it up. 👀

What do you guys say?
 
L

learners permit

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 15, 2005
Messages
1,120
I traded a 5900X out for the 5800X3D and it was a solid move but I play a lot of direct X11 titles still and it really shines there. It’s like having a Zen3000 on steroids as it clocks like a 3000 series but kicks ass while doing it.
 
F

funkydmunky

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2008
Messages
3,183
I'm considering a 5600X or 5800X3D for 4K+ VR gaming for my ancient Zen1 platform. I am having a [Hard] time deciding on the value of each. The $$ diff if large and how impactful at 4K+ will it be? Mine is an EOL system so shy of throwing $$ around. If X3D gives me the life I need I'll be all over it.
Anyone have a link to 4K comparo?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top