Anyone “upgraded” from 5900X to 5800X3D for gaming?

Anyone made this move? After seeing lots of Intel 13 series reviews it seems the cheapest route is to just grab a 5800X3D. Wondering if it is worth the hassle?Not really interested in a full platform switch and am thinking maybe I can get 1 more year out of my current setup.It’s in sig and I play 1440P 240 Hz most of the time. I do have an OLED but I am too lazy to hook it up.What do you guys say?