Could be (more in the sense wanting to release it even if it is not ready to beat AMD release date) and not needing to pay the extra that they would need to pay to have them ready right now if that was possible (has long has supply is good 1-2 week before RDNA 2 release I guess it would do the trick).



That they could have supply at no extra cost during the current supply chain issues but decide not to ? I do not see why.