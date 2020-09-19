Anyone that ordered a 3080 from Provantage get an update or ETA?

I placed an order from Provantage a few days ago for an EVGA 3080. It took a few days to get a confirmation e-mail, but I got one yesterday. According to the e-mail:



Status: IN PROGRESS

Your order has been placed with one of our suppliers who will ship it directly to you.

Note: Your order has been forwarded to a regional warehouse for processing. We will issue an invoice once we have confirmation.



Did anyone else order from them and get this e-mail? Did anyone contact them for an update? I tried calling them yesterday, but it was just after they closed so I wasn't able to get information.