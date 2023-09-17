Anyone suggest file sync software for windows

vxspiritxv
Needs to use something other than SSH, machine is on the other side of the planet with 250ms of latency. SSH is just too slow. Needs to be able to resume files. I wont be doing VPN, already tested cisco asa VPN and got 300kb/s over SMB. sftp 700kb/sec. Over HTTP without VPN I got 2mbytes/sec. I completely believe they are throttling international data (speed jumps up to over 5mbytes/sec at exactly 5pm), but 2mbytes/sec is fast enough for my needs.