Anyone still use an analog capture card?

If yes, what software do you use for it?
I can't find anything that would work on Windows 10, half broken, discontinued, or both is all I can come up with. Either preview doesn't work, or can't set up capture options properly or audio doesn't work, or out of sync. It's all garbage.
