Anyone still use an analog capture card?

M76 said:



I've tried these 3rd party software:



OBS: Doesn't support 25FPS, which is literally everything analog here in Europe

VirtualDub: preview doesn't work, only records video, no audio at all, in WDM mode preview works but only records at 15 fps

AMCap: preview works, but audio and video are out of sync when recording

AmarecTV: preview works, but doesn't record at all That's all the software I could find downloadable on the net. I have a PCI-E add in card, but had no luck with getting it to work properly, the original software was only good for XP. So I bought a similar device that you link, probably the exact same inside only different branding. But it behaved the same as my old card. And the software that came with it doesn't work at all, the developer's page doesn't even exist on the net anymore so no updates available.I've tried these 3rd party software:That's all the software I could find downloadable on the net. Click to expand...

You don't happen to have an old MiniDV camcorder lying around do you? I know most of them had analog AV outs and some could do AV in as well which meant you could play analog video into the camera and out of the DV port in the computer.I bought some Apple adapters to play with a couple of years ago after watching a video on how to get DV capture on a modern PC with USB-C Thunderbolt.EDIT: Oh, looks like there is an updated video for capture without the adapters.EDIT2: This video talks about using older hardware since the adapters are being discontinued.It was a Firewire to Thunderbolt 2 adaptor and then a Thunderbolt 2 to Thunderbolt 3 adapter.I don't have any USB thunderbolt hardware so I wasn't able to try the second adapter but I did test the firewire to TB2 adapter on my MacBook Pro with DV capture and it worked perfectly.So if you have a DV camera that has Analog In and a PC or Mac with Thunderbolt, you could try that.