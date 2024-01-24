Anyone still rocking an Asus Crosshair VII Hero?

Sumanji
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2018
- Messages
- 103
Curious if anyone is still rocking this X470 mobo?
I got mine in 2018 with a 2700X, upgraded to a 5900X a couple of years ago, and will hopefully keep this setup going for at least another ~18 months.
It's had a few foibles, but generally been a great mobo. What have your experiences been?
I got mine in 2018 with a 2700X, upgraded to a 5900X a couple of years ago, and will hopefully keep this setup going for at least another ~18 months.
It's had a few foibles, but generally been a great mobo. What have your experiences been?