Anyone snag a 3090 today?

I saw a few come into stock on newegg, added them all to my cart, every single one got removed on checkout within the first minute.

Same at bestbuy.com

evga was crashed, when it came up, all oos

Nvidia.com was completely broken. It was reporting european prices, and when you clicked the check availability, it went from notify me to oos, and gave european options to buy it, which were all oos.

This is all at 9:01am est.

Also didn't get a single back in stock notice from the 20 something I requested across all etailers.
 
Tried for the amusement and was able to place one in the cart. Felt like I won.
 
The_Heretic

I am in total shock ! Surely they wouldn't allow this to happen just like with the 3080 launch ! (don't call me Shirley)

 
I was able to add them to my cart on Best Buy and NVIDIA's websites. I never made it through the checkout process before they magically disappeared or went no where in the case of NVIDIA's website.
 
Based on the reviews, I think it's safe to say Nvidia did us all a solid by not having any available XD
 
I guess will be chugging along on my GTX 1080 FE for a little while longer...bummer. I was kind of hoping to be able to have a new card to put into my new build without having to transfer hardware over from my old system.
 
Never even saw the in stock pages at any of the sites, unlike other people here. Perhaps it's location oriented?

I know some people complained about NewEgg and NVidia going slow, but they loaded quickly for me, so I assumed I got hit by cached pages.

Oh well, at least hopefully they'll have cards available within 6 months, as I doubt I'll get a 3090 before the new year with the new normal of bots buying everything.
 
oldmanbal said:
Based on the reviews, I think it's safe to say Nvidia did us all a solid by not having any available XD
Holy crap they weren't kidding... I still think nVidia has something up their sleeve but maybe not. It's only 10 - 15% faster. This screams that it's at the limit. But I really don't believe it given the power numbers. If they are though.... that's not good. And with people reporting boosting problems it looks like as some have said there's a binning difference between AIB and FE.
 
kac77 said:
Holy crap they weren't kidding... I still think nVidia has something up their sleeve but maybe not. It's only 10 - 15% faster. This screams that it's at the limit. But I really don't believe it given the power numbers. If they are though.... that's not good. And with people reporting boosting problems it looks like as some have said there's a binning difference between AIB and FE.
3090 dollar per frame.png
 
