Anyone snag a 3090 today?

I saw a few come into stock on newegg, added them all to my cart, every single one got removed on checkout within the first minute.



Same at bestbuy.com



evga was crashed, when it came up, all oos



Nvidia.com was completely broken. It was reporting european prices, and when you clicked the check availability, it went from notify me to oos, and gave european options to buy it, which were all oos.



This is all at 9:01am est.



Also didn't get a single back in stock notice from the 20 something I requested across all etailers.