Anyone seriously considering the 4070 TI

The 4070ti seems more my style plus I game at 1080P at 144hz. Also like the fact I can use my 750 watt PSU with the card with no problems

so I won't have to upgrade to something like 1000 Watt PSU with the other 4000 series cards basically require I mean I have two Back up 750 watt PSU would hate to think it's obsolete because of the lower wattage. I mean I ran a 450 watt for like a decade the increase power consumption is just silly it's suppose to be going down not up.