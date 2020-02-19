Anyone running a 9700K on the Z270 platform?

Hi,



Currently running a 9700K on an Apex ix z270 board, and got everything running at stock settings almost

such that VCCIO/SA 1.18/1.2, Vcore 1.285 + (turbo) adaptive, IA AC/DC LL 0.01/0.01, xmp turned on,

AI Tuner manual, bclk 100, Asus multicore enhancements turned off. Seems stable. Prime95 vcore hits

1.29 volts at 4.6-47 ghz @ max 72 degrees. Using an Corsair H100i cooler.



Anyone else have a similar configuration and care to share settings and or tips?



Thanks