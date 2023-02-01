Anyone running a 4090 on sub 1KW PSU?

WilyKit

Dec 18, 2020
Per subject line, anyone? Issues? 4090 on its way and currently running a 850watt Seasonic. I do plan on setting power limit to 60-70% since it appears to have a negligible performance impact but quite a large power impact. Based on some reviews it should pull roughly the same power as a 3080Ti which is marginally thirstier than my current 3080. Seems transient spikes are also far better controlled on 40 series cards than 30 series.

At some point I will get around to upgrading PSU but ATX 3.0/PCIe 5 PSU's are still few and far between and the new Seasonic Vertex units that just popped up on Newegg are all back ordered.
 
