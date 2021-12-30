Anyone RMA'd a card recently?

Last time I RMA'd a card was back in 2019 before all the bullshit we are dealing with these days.
Long story short - I was playing some BF2042 when my gaming rig crashed/shut off. It would turn back on but no video output to the monitor. I put my spare RX 590 in it and video output came back so I'm thinking my 5700XT died.
It's a Sapphire (2 year warranty) just barely over a year old. I got an RMA number from Sapphire and just put it in the mail yesterday. Between the chip shortage, the low video card inventories and high video card prices, what can I expect with an RMA in regards to repair versus replace and turn-around time?
