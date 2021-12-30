Anyone RMA'd a card recently?

Last time I RMA'd a card was back in 2019 before all the bullshit we are dealing with these days.

Long story short - I was playing some BF2042 when my gaming rig crashed/shut off. It would turn back on but no video output to the monitor. I put my spare RX 590 in it and video output came back so I'm thinking my 5700XT died.

It's a Sapphire (2 year warranty) just barely over a year old. I got an RMA number from Sapphire and just put it in the mail yesterday. Between the chip shortage, the low video card inventories and high video card prices, what can I expect with an RMA in regards to repair versus replace and turn-around time?
 
Just did a PowerColor RMA for a RX 6600, one of the fans was rattling extremely loudly. Opened the RMA claim on 12/1, had to follow up myself on 12/3 after not hearing anything, they apologized for the delay stating their system was "laggy." Their RMA center was literally down the street from me, but they wouldn't let me drop it off in-person... so I shipped out my card on 12/9, and got my replacement on 12/16. Didn't even bother to ship it back in a model matching box, just a generic oversized box. Overall mediocre experience from PowerColor.
 
That's still pretty promising considering it's the holidays time of year. I know mine will be working around the new years holiday but hopefully it won't take more than a couple weeks. I am having to ship mine from TX to CA. I used USPS Priority with tracking and insurance so since I put it in the mail yesterday (Wednesday), it might arrive there tomorrow (Friday). Then again, since actual new years day is Saturday, that may not cause much of a holiday delay.

It did take Sapphire a couple days to respond to my initial email but that response was to give me the offical RMA request form and once I got the request form emailed back to them, they issued an RMA number and shipping instructions the next day.
 
