Anyone remember Outlaws?!

T

TheToE!

[H] Brewmaster
Joined
May 17, 2005
Messages
9,380
By lucasarts....

250px-OutlawsLucasArtsBoxCover.jpg



Damn, the fun times I had with that game. Those were the good old days!
 
Awesome music. Still have a copy around somewhere.

Be nice to see remade instead of another WW2, weirdo sci-fi, or Vietnam FPS.
 
That game killed many months of my time....when I saw the title to the thread, I was hoping to read about a sequel :(
 
Sphere said:
That game killed many months of my time....when I saw the title to the thread, I was hoping to read about a sequel :(
Oh damn , sorry brother....I didnt even think about that..I sequel would kick ass though!
 
Outlaws is one game that needs a modern iteration. I loved so much about that game. I think developers would have a tendency to move in a different direction for the sake of "cinematics". I guess the game could benefit from improved AI, but I really enjoyed the simple gameplay while the emphasis seemed on to be atmosphere.

Good times, though. Reminds me I need to pull the soundtrack off the game discs again. Redbook was good for something.
 
You bet. My buddies and I spent hours playing that game.

Some of you are too young. :) You missed out on the beginning of online gaming.
 
Untapped genre really, Call of Juarez was good singleplayer and I could definately do with some more wild west gun slinging action.
 
Frosteh said:
Untapped genre really, Call of Juarez was good singleplayer and I could definately do with some more wild west gun slinging action.
Dudes! Couple of worthwhile Westerns on the TCM (Turner Classic Movies) cable channel this evening: Billy The Kid vs Dracula, followed by Jesse James Meets Frankenstein's Daughter. Talk about an untapped genre - horror westerns! I'd buy that shit in a NY minute!:)
 
That game was killer. I loved the taunts that you could use lol. Always wondered why no one tried making a western mmorpg. Could be a lot of fun.
 
