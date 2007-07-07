Anyone remember Outlaws?!

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Awesome music. Still have a copy around somewhere.
Be nice to see remade instead of another WW2, weirdo sci-fi, or Vietnam FPS.
That game killed many months of my time....when I saw the title to the thread, I was hoping to read about a sequel
What was the western side scroller with the Cows? Cant remember the name.
Untapped genre really, Call of Juarez was good singleplayer and I could definately do with some more wild west gun slinging action.
That game was killer. I loved the taunts that you could use lol. Always wondered why no one tried making a western mmorpg. Could be a lot of fun.