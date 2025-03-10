Anyone remember DFI Lan Party Motherboards?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
desktop wasnt worth it, they are now industrial.Whatever happened to them?
Ahhh the SKT939 days of running a dual core Opteron in my DFI Lanparty NF4 board. Modded to run SLI with two 7900GTX and with Geil DDR500 ram...
Awesome. Just never ever try to run 4 sticks of ram in them. Some things never really change...
Hmm my memory at the time on the DFI/NF4 forums seem to differ. Some tears of those trying to run 4 sticks. Doesnt matter, thankfully long way behind us now. The only time I ever ran more than two was in my old dual Xeon Dell Workstation (damn 8 sticks of DDR2 ECC could heat a room) and more recently my x99 HEDT Quad setup.The LANparty boards took 4 sticks very well. I had 4 different manufacturers in 4 slots just to prove a point on xtremesystems.com. What happened to them, anyway?
The Corsair BH-5 memory is what finally got me over the edge with OCing.I had an 865 Infinity board and an Ultra D back in the day. I was always partial to Abit back then though. DFI required a little more tweaking than I was comfortable with back then.
Anyone remember DFI Street? When it closed I found [H]
