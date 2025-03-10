Anyone remember DFI Lan Party Motherboards?

I remember in the early 2000s when I was in high school I built a few PCs with this brand. Whatever happened to them?
 
I had a DFI Lan Party board with a Q6600 cpu. Was a great board. Seems that they are still around but are more on the industrial side of things now.
 
Still have a whole computer with a SLI-DR and a CABNE Opteron.

I will probably use it soon. It has 5 optical drives and I need to re-rip my music CDs to flac.
 
I used to have a DFI LanParty DK X48-T2RS... I forget with which CPU.
From what I remember, it was a great board.
 
Of course I remember DFI! I still have a UT nF4 Ultra-D and throughout the years I can remember owning an X58-T3eH8 and a 790FXB-M3H5 too.

Bit-tech did a great article when the consumer side shut down- The (LAN)Party is over for DFI

Even though they killed off the consumer Lanparty segment, they are still around for industrial type stuff: https://www.dfi.com/
 
I still have my last DFI board. X58-T3eH8. Works like a champ and still overclocks well even after all these years. Just looking for a period correct case and some GTX 680s for a Tri-SLI rig. Sure wish they were still around in the consumer sector.
 

I had a DFI LANPARTY LT P35-T2R then a DFI LanParty JR P45-T2RS. Both were fantastic boards if I remember correctly.
 
Good boards but could be finicky with things iirc. More focused on aestetics, and overclocking at expense of some stability. More remembered for the time and era imho.
 
The second Slot 1 board that I owned was a DFI. It was a decent board. It replaced the Asus that came with the HP that I got the parts from haha. Let me run my P3 450 at between 525 and 565MHz I think?

Maybe 565 is where I had to reinstall windows lol.. been awhile heh..
 
If i dug around long enough I think i still have my DFI P35, was a rock solid budget board back in the 775 days
 
Yes I remember them and their X48 model that had the external VRM heatpipe cooler extended out the back.
I had one of those along with another customer's identical model literally go up in flames. (VRM) I suspect it was the shitty Andyson 1200W PSU as both systems used that same crap unit.

Those were pre UEFI days and one could get lost in all the options in the Award BIOS. If you were a [H]ardcore tweaker you were in heaven and could spend days in settings wringing every last % of performance out of ram and CPU for whatever it was you were seeking!
 
I had an 865 Infinity board and an Ultra D back in the day. I was always partial to Abit back then though. DFI required a little more tweaking than I was comfortable with back then.
 
Ahhh the SKT939 days of running a dual core Opteron in my DFI Lanparty NF4 board. Modded to run SLI with two 7900GTX and with Geil DDR500 ram...

Awesome. Just never ever try to run 4 sticks of ram in them. Some things never really change...
 
Ahhh the SKT939 days of running a dual core Opteron in my DFI Lanparty NF4 board. Modded to run SLI with two 7900GTX and with Geil DDR500 ram...

Awesome. Just never ever try to run 4 sticks of ram in them. Some things never really change...
The LANparty boards took 4 sticks very well. I had 4 different manufacturers in 4 slots just to prove a point on xtremesystems.com. What happened to them, anyway?
 
The LANparty boards took 4 sticks very well. I had 4 different manufacturers in 4 slots just to prove a point on xtremesystems.com. What happened to them, anyway?
Hmm my memory at the time on the DFI/NF4 forums seem to differ. Some tears of those trying to run 4 sticks. Doesnt matter, thankfully long way behind us now. The only time I ever ran more than two was in my old dual Xeon Dell Workstation (damn 8 sticks of DDR2 ECC could heat a room) and more recently my x99 HEDT Quad setup.

Now back to two sticks. :(
 
I had an 865 Infinity board and an Ultra D back in the day. I was always partial to Abit back then though. DFI required a little more tweaking than I was comfortable with back then.
The Corsair BH-5 memory is what finally got me over the edge with OCing.
What I loved about those days was we could buy cheap and come out ahead of the top tier.
Just like LanParty gaming, those days are gone. DFI 680i LT SLI T2R1 pictured below
 

I wasnt brave enough to own a DFI, but they were certainly the cool board in the day.
 
WOW, I thought I was the shit when I got my round IDE cables in the mail (from Mwave). Folding IDE ribbon cables use to be an art form.
 
The last board I had from them was the DFI LANPARTY DK-P35-T2RS. It was a nice board.
13-136-043-03.jpg

 
