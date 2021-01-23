anyone put a block on an FE 2070?

i got a bykski water block for a stock non branded RTX 2070 but, it does not fit right. the screw holes line and up and the block goes on but, it does not touch all of the components. the gap is too big for thermal pads.even the spots in the instructions for the VRMs do not touch with the provided thermal pads!i though it was not lined up or crooked, or uneven or i did it wrong! but, it is flat, the GPU and RAM all contact fine but, not the VRM and other bitsalso there was dirt in the block, when i took the lid of to clean the o-ring swelled up, it's almost 1cm too long to fit back in nowthe stock heat sinks has way more raised spots than the bykski, like i'll need copper shims. are all GPUs this much work?yeah i can shim the VRM area with more pad or maybe once it's screwed down it will contact but, the DVI chip and some of the diodes or whatever aren't making any contact like the pictured green thermal pad.the instructions don't' even acknowledge these parts exist and i can't find a video on youtube for just the FE 2070. it's not like someone is there to say hay, don't worry about those chips they don't get hot enough or DO spend the time shimming it up, they need it.