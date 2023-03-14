Anyone Prefer 4x8gb over 2x16gb DDR4 (Single rank)?

So in my sponge brain I realize I am no memory expert very far from it so I'm curious about real world experience not a few benchmarks on Youtube. Does anyone prefer running 4 sticks over 2? Again being that I have no idea how software is allocated over multiple sticks I'm guessing windows for example gets spread around and isn't just using 1 stick.

I remember hearing a while ago 4 sticks perform better as it performs like dual rank then but it limits your boost/overclock since 2x16 is easier on the memory controller. While sure that makes sense to me I worry more about the additional heat and voltage running through the system. Ultimately I'm curious about real world experience not so much just a few benchmarks on Youtube.



What do you guys go for? Especially those using their systems for gaming.





This is just a side question but something else I've been curious about since I can't test it since my memory and XMP settings don't mesh. Does running XMP limit overclocking if left on? For example you stick in 16-18-18-38 3200Mhz ram with XMP on. You push it to 3600Mhz 18-20-20-40 with XMP however since XMP is still on are those other bazillion timings still using the 3200Mhz XMP timings which are straining the ram or would they have automatically adjusted? I just wonder if turning XMP off would be better with auto rather than still running at the origian XMP 3200Mhz timings. If all those other timings were looser maybe the memory would be using less voltage or tighter timings or hitting 3800Mhz easier.