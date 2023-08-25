Anyone playing Quake 2 remastered?

It's pretty goddamned good. The update is free if you own it on GOG or Steam.. It rips... Very very very welcomed update to the game that defined gaming for me ... one of the games... Doom, Quake II (CTF and Lithium mod), Duke 3D, Unreal.. Half Life in there somewhere... I came home and played QII CTF for 6 to 8 hours a night for 6 mos straight... I lived to play that game in 98/99. It's so nostalgic to get back into it.



The level design on the new campaign is very well done. You have to literally use every weapon you have at the right times to get through the rooms. The new campaign is more like Doom with so many baddies coming out of dropped walls... I am getting good with the rail gun.. it was never my favorite, was always a dual shotty hyperblaster kinda guy.. but the rail gun is so potent - feels like a kitted triple take in Apex - almost like a shotty but has range too. The nades are annoyingly long in tossing.. I think that is my only complaint and it's just how the game is... but I am used to Apex nades... LOL! Quake II and Apex are so similar to me.. Both my biggest video game obsessions ... I have 2800 hours into Apex - no ideal on Quake II.. more 1000 hours for sure. I am so glad Night Dive Studios brought this back from the dead!!



Any one else playing this??