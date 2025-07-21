  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Anyone playing old games on GOG?

J

jarablue

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
1,596
I was thinking about playing some old adventure games on GOG like Loom and TheDig.

Anyone here ever get hankerings for fire up the glory of pc gaming in the 90s?
 
Oh yeah - a few months ago I tried to play some Dark Sun: Shattered Lands. Loved that game when I was a kid but it was pretty hard to play it recently.

And every few years I'll boot up Starsiege: Tribes and ski around a empty base server (though there still seems to be pugs played there regularly - I'm too shy and rusty to partake, however).
 
