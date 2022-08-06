Anyone plan to go from s22 ultra to Pixel 7 pro?

I was just wondering if anyone was thinking of changing from s22 ultra to the Pixel 7 pro in October when it comes out? If yes or no, why?
I'm not in this boat, but I couldn't bring myself to make that kind of leap unless I despised the S22 Ultra so much that I couldn't wait to be rid of it. The S22U is still an extremely capable phone; in the broader scheme of things, the Pixel 7 Pro's differences will amount to splitting hairs. I'd stick to my current phone until the advantages of a newer model were pronounced enough that it'd be worth the upgrade; I'm not going to spend a small fortune because I might overcome a minor hassle.