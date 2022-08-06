Anyone plan to go from s22 ultra to Pixel 7 pro?

D

Dutt1113

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
1,562
I was just wondering if anyone was thinking of changing from s22 ultra to the Pixel 7 pro in October when it comes out? If yes or no, why?
 
B

BlueLineSwinger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2011
Messages
1,195
I'm guessing that's something that can't really be answered until the P7 series is released and we know the full specs and get hands-on/etc.? And at that point, isn't the S23 or whatever series just around the corner?

In other words, this seems to be a premature question.
 
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
6,596
I would say no unless you don't want the S-Pen or want to to back to a google experience.
 
A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
3,841
Dutt1113 said:
I was just wondering if anyone was thinking of changing from s22 ultra to the Pixel 7 pro in October when it comes out? If yes or no, why?
Click to expand...

I'm not in this boat, but I couldn't bring myself to make that kind of leap unless I despised the S22 Ultra so much that I couldn't wait to be rid of it. The S22U is still an extremely capable phone; in the broader scheme of things, the Pixel 7 Pro's differences will amount to splitting hairs. I'd stick to my current phone until the advantages of a newer model were pronounced enough that it'd be worth the upgrade; I'm not going to spend a small fortune because I might overcome a minor hassle.
 
D

Dutt1113

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
1,562
Aurelius said:
I'm not in this boat, but I couldn't bring myself to make that kind of leap unless I despised the S22 Ultra so much that I couldn't wait to be rid of it. The S22U is still an extremely capable phone; in the broader scheme of things, the Pixel 7 Pro's differences will amount to splitting hairs. I'd stick to my current phone until the advantages of a newer model were pronounced enough that it'd be worth the upgrade; I'm not going to spend a small fortune because I might overcome a minor hassle.
Click to expand...

I do agree that the difference from the 6 pro to 7 Pro will be very minimal. Just hoping they put better and more efficient modem along with an ultrasonic finger sensor. It's not that I despise the s22 ultra. They are side grades to each other and each do certain things well for what each is intended. I like both Galaxy and Pixel. I'm not a fan boy of either and have had many of both. I just get bored fast and like switching often to get a taste of both for a fairly minimal price to switch to a new phone coming out. If the Pixel 7 had a 120hz 1080p flat screen I'd jump on it. I'm getting sick of these curved screens. They serve zero purpose and are a pain for expensive LOCA screen protectors
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top