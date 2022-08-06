Anyone plan to go from s22 ultra to Pixel 7 pro?

Aurelius said: I'm not in this boat, but I couldn't bring myself to make that kind of leap unless I despised the S22 Ultra so much that I couldn't wait to be rid of it. The S22U is still an extremely capable phone; in the broader scheme of things, the Pixel 7 Pro's differences will amount to splitting hairs. I'd stick to my current phone until the advantages of a newer model were pronounced enough that it'd be worth the upgrade; I'm not going to spend a small fortune because I might overcome a minor hassle. Click to expand...

I do agree that the difference from the 6 pro to 7 Pro will be very minimal. Just hoping they put better and more efficient modem along with an ultrasonic finger sensor. It's not that I despise the s22 ultra. They are side grades to each other and each do certain things well for what each is intended. I like both Galaxy and Pixel. I'm not a fan boy of either and have had many of both. I just get bored fast and like switching often to get a taste of both for a fairly minimal price to switch to a new phone coming out. If the Pixel 7 had a 120hz 1080p flat screen I'd jump on it. I'm getting sick of these curved screens. They serve zero purpose and are a pain for expensive LOCA screen protectors